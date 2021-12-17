PNC Bank – “The Nutcracker”

There’s no better way to get you in the holiday spirit than with the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker.”

PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor of Colorado Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker”, which is on stage for just one more week at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. This is the first time in two years it’s been performed live!

Here to tell us more about PNC Bank’s partnership with the ballet is Ellen Sandberg, the Vice President of Client and Community Relations for PNB Bank, and Gil Boggs, the Artistic Director for Colorado Ballet.

You can buy tickets to Colorado Ballet online, or call patron services at 303-837-8888, and press extension 2.