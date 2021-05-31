Plexaderm Trial – Memorial Day Special

DENVER (KDVR) -- A federal lawsuit filed in New York Tuesday says Major League Baseball and the players' union "punished the people and small businesses of Atlanta purposefully" when moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to Denver.

The lawsuit was filed by Job Creators Network, a conservative non-profit based out of Texas. Among the founders of Job Creators Network is Bernie Marcus, the retired CEO and co-founder The Home Depot.