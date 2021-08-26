Plexaderm Trial

L.A. chef, Brandon Duley, who just moved to Denver to open Clayton Members Club & Hotel's F&B outlets shows us how simple it is to us what is local and in season when it comes to cooking.

Executive Chef Brandon Duley just launched a late summer menu in Clayton’s signature restaurant, Of A Kind, with hyper-seasonal ingredients. One of his new dishes is an Elote-style Corn Gnocchi. It features Olathe corn jus, guajillo, lime, cilantro, cotija and gnocchi, served on a bed of crème fraiche.