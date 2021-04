Though the real estate market has been thriving during COVID-19, food security hit its lowest rate in 20 years during 2020, with over half a million Coloradoans expected to experience food insecurity this year.

Real estate agents Catherine and Andy Burgess of Burgess Group | Compass recently launched The Food Security Project, using their vacant listing of the historic 80-acre McKknzie Farm to grow thousands of pounds of produce for Boulder and Broomfield counties in Colorado.