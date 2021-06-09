DENVER (KDVR) -- Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Republicans over the American Jobs Plan have reached a stalemate, but supporters of the plan's investment in electric vehicle infrastructure remain optimistic.

President Biden's American Jobs Plan includes investing $174 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure. If passed, it would encourage companies to expand production of electric vehicles, offer tax incentives for Americans who purchase electric cars and build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S.