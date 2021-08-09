SPONSORED CONTENT

Plasma Shortage Across The U.S.

We all know the need to donate blood is at an all-time high, but there’s another life-threatening donation crisis sweeping the nation – plasma! Plasma needs have greatly increased in the pandemic due to the use of convalescent plasma in treating severely infected Covid-19 patients.


Thousands of people rely on plasma-derived therapies to treat their chronic and life-threatening conditions, just like John G. Boyle, a patient and health advocate. He’s sharing his impact with us and the critical need for others to donate.

