Plantable Pencils – Sprout World

Did you know today is National Pencil Day? What better way to celebrate than with a pencil that gives back to the earth? Check out Sprout World Plantable Pencils. Here’s how it works; you use the pencil normally until it gets too short to write with, the end is a plant-based seed capsule. Just stick that into some dirt and water like a normal plant and soon you’ll be seeing flowers, herbs or vegetables growing.

These pencils are non-toxic and 100% natural. They’re made out of sustainable and certified wood and come in 10 different non-gmo seeds. You can even customize them for yourself or your company. For more information head to SproutWorld.com.