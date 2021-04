Through out the month of April Pizzeria Locale is collaborating with a guest chef from Safta. He will be sharing a special recipe that has a very special story behind it and a portion of the money raised by each pizza sold will raise money for another great cause. One dollar from every guest chef pizza sold will be donated to the Comal Heritage Food Incubator. Order your pizza on the app or online at PizzeriaLocale.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction