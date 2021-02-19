Phil Harding- Policy Limits

If you’re involved in an accident and the bill start piling up, you may be worried the other side’s insurance won’t be able to cover the costs. But there is a way to collect more money, more than what the policy limit offers. Attorney Phil Harding explains. He offers free consultations any time. Just submit your questions on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you’d like to reach Harding & Associates directly, call (303)762-9500, or go online to HLaw.com.

