When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes mayor of nearby adventure city and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on.
The team also finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of adventure city!
PAW Patrol: The Movie
