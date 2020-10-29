Keep the whole family happy this Halloween with Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern pizza! This take-n’-bake pizza is made from scratch and then topped with red sauce, 100% whole-milk mozzarella, which is grated in-stores daily, and premium pepperoni that is placed into a smiling jack-o-lantern face with two olive eyes. It comes in large and family size.
Papa Murphy’s also has a “scream of a deal”… with the purchase of a Jack-O pizza, Papa Murphy’s is offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough for only $3 more at participating locations. Hurry, it’s only good through October 31st. Order online today at PapaMurphys.com.
Papa Murphy’s – Purchase Jack-O-Lantern Pizza – Get Cookie Dough for $3
