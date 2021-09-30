Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related death in females in this country and 3,000 Colorado women are currently living with the disease. There is no screening test for this.
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, which educates women about the most common symptoms. Lindsey McClintock has lost two of her family members, including her mother, to ovarian cancer and talks about her #NailOvarianCancer campaign to help other women catch the disease before it spreads. Call 303-506-7014 or visit Colo-OvarianCancer.org for more information.
Ovarian Cancer Symptoms
