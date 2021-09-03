On this first Friday of September, we are wearing teal in honor of ovarian cancer awareness month.

Did you know ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer in females? And currently, there’s no screening test for it. That’s why knowing the symptoms is crucial.

The four most common symptoms are; bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary urgency or frequency.

Again, there is no screening test for ovarian cancer, that’s why it’s critical to raise awareness about the disease’s symptoms and the importance of seeing a physician if the symptoms continue for more than a few weeks.

Ovarian Cancer claims the lives of 220 Colorado women each year. That’s why the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance works to promote awareness and early detection. You can learn more online at colo-ovariancancer.org.