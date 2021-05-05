Orangetheory Fitness

Colorado's Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Orangetheory Fitness is inviting everyone back in for an amazing sweat session. For Joana’s Fitness Fix, Joana talked to the general manager of the Southlands, Centennial and Broomfield locations. Watch the segment to see all the fun, unique tools available to fitness goers and learn how they use heart rate monitors and zones to motivate. Take advantage of the quit free guarantee. Take 12 workouts in 30 days and if you don’t see results they will give you a refund. To find these locations go to OrangetheoryFitness.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories