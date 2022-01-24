Jumpstart your new year and body goals! 2022 is here and everyone wants to start the new year motivated and feeling their best. Anna Lurie of Opulence Skin Solutions is here to give us the 411 on Cutera’s non-invasive, no downtime body treatments that will help you jumpstart your 2022 body goals.

Opulence Skin Solutions is offering a special to kick off the new year! Purchase 1 truSculpt iD fat burning treatment and you will receive 2 truSculpt flex muscle-building treatments absolutely free. That’s a $1,400 value. Call today at 720-400-3568. To learn more or find a physician, visit Cutera.com.