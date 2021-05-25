OfferUp – Home Décor & Comfort

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the warmer temperatures heading into summer, it’s important to protect animals from the heat. But, there's some confusion about what you can and can't do if you see an animal in a locked car on a hot day.

Dogs don’t sweat or get rid of body heat like humans, so never leave a dog or any animal in a hot car, or outside in hot temperatures because it could cost them their life.