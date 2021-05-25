OfferUp – Home Décor & Comfort

With Americans still spending most of their time at home, home décor and comfort have become incredibly important. A recent survey from online marketplace OfferUp found that 58% of Americans redecorated their homes last year to make their living spaces more comfortable and functional. Joining us to discuss this and how resale apps like OfferUp can help you find the things you need for your home, or even make some extra income, is TV Host, Lifestyle Expert, and Interior Designer, Evette Rios.
