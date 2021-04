About 8 in 10 Americans say the events of the past year have impacted their retirement plans, with one third estimating it will take 2-3 years to get back on track. That's according to Fidelity Investments' recent "State of Retirement Planning" study. So, how can we put a strong retirement plan in place, regardless of age or income level? The Senior Vice President of Retirement and Cash Management at Fidelity Investments, Melissa Ridolfi, has the answer.