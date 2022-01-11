SPONSORED CONTENT

New Year New Home – Kathryn Emery

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

With the new year ahead, it’s a great time to make resolutions….for your home! Here with the hottest 2022 trends for home is our friend, 20-year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery! The trends include Airthings View Plus, Advanced Air Quality Monitor, Franklin Brass Plus Antimicrobial Cabinet Hardware, at Home Depot, Sylvania TruWave Natural Series LED Light Bulbs, and Culligan Aquasential Smart High-Efficiency Water Softener.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories