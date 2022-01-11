New Year New Home – Kathryn Emery

With the new year ahead, it’s a great time to make resolutions….for your home! Here with the hottest 2022 trends for home is our friend, 20-year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery! The trends include Airthings View Plus, Advanced Air Quality Monitor, Franklin Brass Plus Antimicrobial Cabinet Hardware, at Home Depot, Sylvania TruWave Natural Series LED Light Bulbs, and Culligan Aquasential Smart High-Efficiency Water Softener.
