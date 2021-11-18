New West Physicians, Part of Optum – Medicare Annual Enrollment

Medicare Annual Enrollment is now through Dec. 7th. When you choose a Medicare Advantage plan that is accepted by New West Physicians, part of Optum, you’ll have access to a comprehensive network of providers and locations. We’ll also provide you with coordinated, personalized care that’s built around you. Our goal is to improve your health care experience. Learning about your Medicare options will help you to choose the plan that’s right for you.

Call New West Physicians, part of Optum, at 303-993-0166, or go online to NWPhysicians.com/Medicare.