SPONSORED CONTENT

New Breast Cancer Treatment

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

Approximately 90% of breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage. But approximately one in three people with early breast cancer (early 20’s to 40’s) will develop incurable metastatic disease, meaning the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Dr. Charles Geyer, the Deputy Director of the Houston Methodist Cancer Center, shares exciting results of a clinical trial for early breast cancer. For more information, go to Cancer.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories