​​Each January brings a new wave of high healthcare costs as deductibles reset, premiums increase, and formularies change. That means many people are stuck paying more out-of-pocket. In fact, it’s estimated that it now takes the average American almost half a year to satisfy their deductible so they can shoulder less of the financial burden. Add in the Great Resignation and more people than ever do not have employer-sponsored health insurance. So as you plan for the new year, make a resolution to take control of your healthcare costs without having to sacrifice the quality of care.

Cindy George, a personal finance editor at GoodRx has a few simple steps we can take to reduce out of pocket cost including how to properly plan and ask the right questions.