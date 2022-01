DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw a drop in the high school graduation rate last year for the first time in more than a decade.

State data shows the graduation rate dropped to 81.7% in the 2020-21 school year, even as the figure has inched up by 9.3 percentage points since 2010. The current dip comprises decreases among historically disadvantaged students. Meanwhile, the overall dropout rate stayed the same at 1.8%.