National Poppy Day – The American Legion Family

Every year around Memorial Day, you see someone wearing a red poppy. But do you know why it is worn? The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of Allied nations, since World War I, to honor those who served and died in all wars.
Discussing the importance of National Poppy Day and how you can get involved is James “Jim” W. Oxford, National Commander with the American Legion. For more information, visit PoppyDayUSA.org.

