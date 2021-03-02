National Kidney Foundation – 38th Annual Great Chefs of the West: On-The-Go March 4th & 11th

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to again support the 38th Annual Great Chefs of the West: On-The-Go, March 4 & 11th, put on by our partners at the National Kidney Foundation.

The National Kidney Foundation’s 38th Annual Great Chefs of the West: On-The-Go features chefs and patrons who are passionate about great food and raising money for an important cause. This year will highlight some of Denver’s best culinary talent from our city’s top-rated restaurants. All proceeds raised will go to the National Kidney Foundation’s continued mission of raising awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

Here’s a delicious recipe from The Bindery’s Chef Linda Hampsten Fox:

ROASTED RED PEPPER & HABANERO CAPPUCCINOS

serves 6

The Bindery, A Collection of Recipes

Copyright © 2018 by Linda Hampsten Fox

Ingredients

6 red bell peppers

1/2 cup tomato purée

1 cup sweet onion, chopped

3–4 cloves of garlic, chopped

4 fresh habanero chiles, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

¼ cup olive oil

1 ½ cups vegetable stock

½ cup cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

This recipe is dedicated to a close friend in Boulder, Dr. Todd Dorfman, an emergency room physician. He took care of me after a nasty surfing accident in Mexico. During that year, I shared this soup with Todd and his wife Julie, both of whom claim this as the best soup they’ve ever had.

Directions

Roast the red peppers under the broiler on a foil-lined cookie sheet, turning often until completely blackened. Remove and let sit for 2 minutes. Using tongs, place the peppers in a gallon-sized zip bag. Seal and let cool. As the peppers cool inside the bag, the steam will help separate the skins. Peeling the red peppers is still an art. Avoid rinsing the pepper as it will wash away all the smoky flavors created in the oven. Once the peppers are peeled, place them into a bowl along with any juices remaining in the bag.

Warm the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion and chiles, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes or until softened. Add the red peppers along with all the juices, vegetable stock and tomatoes and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Transfer everything to a blender and purée. Add the cream, then season to taste with salt. Return to the pan to reheat, adding the butter a tablespoon at a time, whisking with each addition for a silky texture. Let everything cool and refrigerate 2–3 days. Serve cold, room temperature or warm. We like to serve this soup as a cappuccino, topped with frothy milk foam.

Chef Tip

Make this recipe 2–3 days before serving to let the flavors develop. I learned early on to use caution with habaneros. The spice will intensify over the three days, so make sure the soup is not too spicy when you first make it. Use gloves when handling the hot peppers. The capsaicin will stay on your hands long after washing. Direct contact with your eyes could land you in the emergency room.