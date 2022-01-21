National Debt Relief – Financial Wellness Month

LOS ANGELES (KSWB) -- A massive 105,000-square-foot estate dubbed "The One" goes up for auction next month in Bel Air in what potentially could be one of the most expensive U.S. home sales in history.

Sitting on 3.8 acres of land with scenic views from the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, the home at 944 Airole Way was listed for sale on Jan. 7 for $295 million with bidding through Concierge Auctions scheduled to take place from Feb. 28 to March 3. The so-called "once-in-a-lifetime gargantuan estate" features 21 bedrooms, 42 full and seven half bathrooms, a private two-story library and a nightclub with a VIP area, the listing shows.