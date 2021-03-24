The pandemic has forced thousands of women out of the workforce and, in order to face the economic burdens that have fallen on their shoulders, many have become new airbnb hosts.
It’s estimated that over 2 million of their 4 million hosts globally are women. So, how are women hosts powering airbnb during the pandemic? Joining us with the answers is the Regional Communications Lead for Latin America at airbnb, Stephanie Ruiz.
More Than 2 Million Hosts Are Women at airbnb
