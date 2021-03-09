It seems like you can’t go to a grocery store, liquor store, or socially-distanced backyard barbecue without seeing a can of hard seltzer. The popularity of hard seltzer is exploding.
In fact, it is the fastest-growing category in the alcoholic beverages industry, with expected sales of $2.7 billion this year.
Ricardo Marques is the VP of Marketing for Michelob Ultra. He discusses the growing trend and shares the newest flavor release of the first nationally distributed USDA certified-organic hard seltzer.
Michelob Ultra – Organic Hard Seltzer
