JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- A woman who pleaded guilty in July to seven felonies and four misdemeanors surrounding a murder-for-hire plot to kill her estranged husband's girlfriend will be sentenced on Monday.

Jennifer Emmi, a well known Colorado animal rights attorney, shared her side of the story with FOX31 in February, saying she was "set up." She took a plea deal five months later.