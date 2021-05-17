Mental Health in Infants & Young Children – Colorado Crisis Services

When we talk about mental health, we often think about teens or young adults. How does mental health show up in infants and children? Here to share vital information about signs your infant or child may need mental health support are Robert Werthwein, Director, Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health and Mary Alice Cohen, Director, Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Early Childhood. For support 24/7/365 call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text the word TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional, or go online to ColoradoCrisisServices.org.