Mental Health in Infants & Young Children – Colorado Crisis Services

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) -- Lakewood Police say a vehicle drifted into a bike lane, hitting a prominent cyclist over the weekend at Alameda Parkway and Indiana Street, leading to her death.

Gwen Inglis is a renown cyclist, and reigning road race champion with national and state titles to her name. The 46-year-old was riding her bicycle Sunday morning around 10 a.m., when a sedan swerved into her bike lane, according to police.