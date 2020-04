Mellivora has switched from making fabulous leggings to making fabulous face masks. They are selling them in different prints and have matching leggings while they last. They are $20 each and they come in two sizes. Chris and Jen, the founders, say the masks have been selling like hotcakes and as a result they have been able to bring back their employees. They will keep making the masks as long as they are needed. 10% of proceeds go to a non-profit that feeds the hungry. Order at MellivoraCo.com

