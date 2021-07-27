How would you like to be part of a charity golf tournament to support mental health in Colorado, where all of the money raised supports access to quality mental health care, regardless of a client’s ability to pay? Dr. Sandra Mann, CEO of Maria Droste Counseling Center, shares more about the center and the Maria Droste 9th Annual Golf Tournament. It’s happening Sept. 1, 2021. Early Bird costs are $800 for a foursome, $400 for a twosome, and $200 for individuals. Early bird costs end July 31st. You can register at MariaDroste.org or call 303-867-4600.
