Losing a loved one is never easy. When it comes time to plan their celebration of life you want someone who is compassionate, caring and understands what you are going through. The staff at Malesich and Shirey Funeral Home and Colorado Crematory are all of the above.

For more information give Malesich and Shirey Funeral Home and Colorado Crematory a call at 720-242-6784 or find them online at MalesichandShirey.com. com.