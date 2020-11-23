Love Your Teeth

Breckenridge Distillery mixes up all your holiday favorites. Check out the recipes to try them at home. Go to breckenridgedistillery.com/3-thanksgiving-cocktail-and-dish-pairings/

Copy: A delicious cocktail and a Thanksgiving dish go together like pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Breckenridge Distillery's Billie Keithley took the bold flavors in their spirits and paired them with some of Thanksgiving’s most traditional dishes like juicy turkey, Brussel sprouts with cranberry and a fluffy pumpkins dessert, to name a few. It’s time to sit back, relax, eat, drink and be merry this Thanksgiving with these 8 perfectly paired cocktails from Liquid Chef Billie Keithley.