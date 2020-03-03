Love your smile with Aspenwood Dental Associates

Get ready to join FOX31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2 as we strap on snowshoes and help Komen Colorado raise money for its mission of defeating breast cancer. Snowshoe for the Cure is coming up on March 7th in the dreamy winter wonderland of Frisco. Paula will be emceeing the event again!

Head to KDVR.com/community to sign up or call 303-744-2088.