Lifetime Windows & Siding – 25% Off

DENVER (KDVR) -- The nationwide supply chain crisis is driving up prices on just about everything from cars to food.

At Cherry Creek Automotive in Denver, owner Justin Franks is in the business of selling used cars. With a microchip shortage leading to lower inventory of new cars, the trickle down supply to Cherry Creek Automotive is quickly drying up. For Franks, who has more than three decades of car industry experience, what’s happening now does not compare to anything else.