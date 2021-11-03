Lifetime Windows & Siding

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Grocery stores across the Gulf Coast are pulling a specific brand of frozen shrimp off the shelves after a recall was issued over possible listeria contamination.

Southeastern Grocers issued a recall Tuesday on its 16-ounce bag (16-20 count) of Fisherman's Wharf brand frozen jumbo cooked shrimp (UPC: 2114003262). The product has a best-by date of April 5, 2023.