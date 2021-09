DENVER (KDVR) -- Masks are back in schools, and in a repeat of last fall's events some parents are upset because they don't believe the mandates will do anything to curb COVID case rates.

Districts including Cherry Creek schools and Adams 12 Five Star schools have each recently joined Jefferson County schools in requiring masks for all students. The Tri-County Health Department made a similar order for schools in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.