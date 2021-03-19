Legal Expert – Phil Harding – Stacking Car Insurance for Bike Accidents

If you’re injured in an accident that is not your fault, there is a lot of information the other side’s insurance company does not want you to know. Our legal expert, Phil Harding shares it. He also shares the benefits of stacking insurance policies. Today, he explains how you can use multiple car insurance policies if a car hits you while you’re riding a bike. If you have any legal questions for Phil, he wants to hear from you. Just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you’d like to reach Harding & Associates directly, all (303)762-9500, or visit them online at HLaw.com.

