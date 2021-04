Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates, P.C., talks about insider tips he has from his 30 years of experience in the field. Today he shares the most important coverage included in your car insurance. If you have any legal questions for Phil, he wants to hear from you. Just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you’d like to reach Harding & Associates directly, call (303)762-9500, or go online to HLaw.com.

