LEAP – Help with Heating Bills

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) helped more than 76,000 households last year with heating bill expenses. The 2020-2021 application process is currently open.

To qualify for assistance, a household’s monthly income must fall within 60% of the state median income level, $2,619 or less for a single resident household and $5,038 or less for households of four.

Applicants must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord. The home must include a Colorado resident and at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S.

Applications and assistance are available through April 30. Call 1-866-432-8435 or apply online at Colorado.gov/CDHS/Leap