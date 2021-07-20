A new school year begins soon and that means outfitting students to return to the classroom with Lands’ End backpacks! Lifestyle influencer and mother of three Kelly Page is teaming up with Lands’ End to celebrate their Annual Backpack Day event and reveal the newest back-to-school fashion trends.
Kelly is best known as the Blue Gray Gal with a blog that emphasizes home and holiday décor and low-fuss, high-fun entertaining.
Lands’ End – Back To School Trends
A new school year begins soon and that means outfitting students to return to the classroom with Lands’ End backpacks! Lifestyle influencer and mother of three Kelly Page is teaming up with Lands’ End to celebrate their Annual Backpack Day event and reveal the newest back-to-school fashion trends.