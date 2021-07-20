SPONSORED CONTENT

Lands’ End – Back To School Trends

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

A new school year begins soon and that means outfitting students to return to the classroom with Lands’ End backpacks! Lifestyle influencer and mother of three Kelly Page is teaming up with Lands’ End to celebrate their Annual Backpack Day event and reveal the newest back-to-school fashion trends.
Kelly is best known as the Blue Gray Gal with a blog that emphasizes home and holiday décor and low-fuss, high-fun entertaining.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories