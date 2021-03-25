L & L Systems is excited to talk about their Aerus Pure & Clean which uses a technology called Activepure. It shows a 99.9% reduction in airborne Sars-Cov-2 Viral Particles within three minutes. It is already being used in hospital, hotels, daycares and professional athletic facilities. Watch the segment to see how the technology works. Get 25% off the Pure and Clean unit. And if you mention Colorado’s Best they will include a free Aerus mobile unit with every order. That is a $199 value. For more information and to place your order today call 303-232-8966 or visit LLSystemsCo.com