It seems like everything we do these days involves technology, and your health care should be no different.
Here to tell us more about using technology to help you age healthfully is Wendolyn Gozansky, a Geriatrician with Kaiser Permanente and Matt Engstrom, Medicare Sales Leader. To learn more about the #1 Medicare Health Plan in Colorado, visit KP.org/5StarMedicare/CO or call 303-338-3353.
KAISER PERMANENTE – Medicare health plans
It seems like everything we do these days involves technology, and your health care should be no different.