DENVER (KDVR) -- Mark your calendar! We've got a big astronomical event ahead in less than a week and like so many moons making the news in recent history, this one may take the cake for most unusual, or long-winded name. That's because the lunar eclipse is happening alongside two other distinguishable events in how the moon will look from earth. It's called the, "Total Lunar Eclipse of the Super Full Flower Moon."

As the moon will be in the perigee of its orbit (closer to the earth than its average), it'll appear a touch larger and a bit brighter, amplifying any visual effects from the lunar eclipse, as the Earth's shadow passes across the moon. This closer orbit earns it the nickname, "Super Moon."