Joana’s Fitness Fix – Hot Mama’s Exercise

Hot Mamas Exercise has welcomed people back into the studio, but you can also join live or on demand.

Teddi Bryant, the owner, got right on the task of creating an online component right when her studio shut down during the pandemic. I love all their workouts. They are super challenging but offer modifications for any level. They have great music even in their online workouts, and you feel like you are there working out with all your gal pals. There is a membership charge – totally worth it.

For more information go to HotMamasExercise .com and follow them on Instagram.