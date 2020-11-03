Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National/World
Coronavirus
🇺🇸 Election 2020
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Pass or Fail
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
Rise Nation falls victim to COVID-19, closes two of its three Denver gyms
Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake
Voting wait times in Denver; see how long lines are
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Video
Video Center
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Virtual Home Show
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Veterans Voices
TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Joana’s Fitness Fix – Election Day Workout
Colorado’s Best
by:
Paula Haddock
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 10:53 AM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 10:53 AM MST
Reduce your election day stress with Joana’s Fitness Fix!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
Denver issues strong warning as state COVID-19 positivity rate soars above 10%
Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
Watch: Bobcats run out of creek, charge dog in Monument
Video
CU Boulder student says suspension was too harsh a penalty for COVID-19 get-together
Video
Denver, CO Forecast | Pinpoint Weather | FOX31 & Channel 2
Voting wait times in Denver; see how long lines are
‘If you cause destruction, you will be arrested’: How Denver is preparing for post-election results
Video
Top Stories
Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
Denver issues strong warning as state COVID-19 positivity rate soars above 10%
Voting wait times in Denver; see how long lines are
Here is how to track your mail-in ballot
Video
Watch: Bobcats run out of creek, charge dog in Monument
Video
Landlords and businesses prepare for potential unrest amid presidential election
Video
More Home Page Top Stories