DENVER (KDVR) -- Preliminary data says Colorado set a new record for violent crime, and the growth was concentrated in a handful of counties.

Colorado's murders rose 8.5% and its aggravated assaults 9% in 2021, the second straight year that both violent crime and property records have broken records. Though crime did rise in most counties, the jumps in violent crime were largely located in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Jefferson and Pueblo counties.