JFW Trucking gives back to the victims of the Marshall Fire

So many local businesses have stepped up to provide relief through funding and supplies for the victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Jam Bacchus from JFW Trucking joined us to talk about what they are doing to help the thousands of people affected in the Marshall Fire. If you would like to help out donate to the Red Cross right from your phone by texting them at 90999. You can also donate to the Red Cross website at RedCross.org

