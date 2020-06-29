Ideal Home Loans – Buy or ReFi – 1st Payment in September

No one wants a double chin. It makes you look heavier and older, even if you're fit. But now there's something you can do about it with Kybella. Becky Vanicelli, a registered nurse and owner of Ageless Expression MedSpa, explains how Kybella melts the fat and she combines the treatment with co2 Laser to help tighten the skin. Becky also offers fillers.

It's a great alternative to a neck lift or surgery. Ageless Expressions MedSpa can help you decide if you're a good candidate for the treatment.