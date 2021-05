DENVER (KDVR) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado has started to slowly dip again after a fourth wave that appears to have peaked around early May, but Colorado, the United States, and the world at large are far from ending this pandemic.

About a month ago the state announced that it would be ending use of its COVID-19 dial framework and handing control back to the local county health departments. Initially most counties planned for a 30-day transition phase to assess how things are changing. As we near the end of that period another round of decisions needs to be made by the end of this week.